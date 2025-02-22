State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,340,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,062,000 after purchasing an additional 476,986 shares during the period. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,820,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114,644 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 621,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,111,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,400,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $150,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,635,308.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $108,884.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,000.53. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,936. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $79.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

