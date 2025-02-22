State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Berry Global Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BERY opened at $71.68 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

