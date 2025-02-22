State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.16 Million Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SiTime were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $7,779,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $179.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.80. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $268.18.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $78,498.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,322 shares in the company, valued at $22,559,632.50. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $3,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,474.25. This trade represents a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,934 shares of company stock worth $4,996,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

