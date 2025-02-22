State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of Veritex worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VBTX. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Veritex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

VBTX stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

