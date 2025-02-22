State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNB stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -118.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

DNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

