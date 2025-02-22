State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of PriceSmart worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $96,552.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,503.64. This trade represents a 13.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $358,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,503.47. This represents a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,402. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

PriceSmart Stock Up 0.1 %

PriceSmart stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.05.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

