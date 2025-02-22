State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 14,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 58.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $75,078.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,491.87. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $2,066,446.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,070,861.55. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,134 shares of company stock worth $4,678,770 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital Stock Down 2.6 %

InterDigital Increases Dividend

IDCC opened at $211.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.33 and a twelve month high of $218.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.