State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Brady worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 10,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81. Brady Co. has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

