State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Insperity worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Insperity by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,948,000 after buying an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,171,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after buying an additional 89,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 16.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,254,000 after buying an additional 138,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 32.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 882,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,645,000 after buying an additional 215,206 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,812,762.88. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $84.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $110.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

