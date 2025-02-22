State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,898 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 680.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:MIR opened at $15.84 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

