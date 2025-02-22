State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.27 Million Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,570 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Yelp worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Yelp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Yelp by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Yelp by 98.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Yelp by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YELP opened at $35.70 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $397,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,988 shares in the company, valued at $8,022,963.36. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $37,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,973,368.42. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,267 shares of company stock worth $1,299,802. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Yelp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

