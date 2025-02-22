State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 85.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 56.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $211.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.50. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.01 and a 52 week high of $274.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.88.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

APPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.29.

In other news, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.32, for a total transaction of $1,091,461.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,682 shares in the company, valued at $19,401,944.24. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

