State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.28 Million Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Pegasystems stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 7,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $655,902.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,559.52. This represents a 34.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $70,560.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,006.59. The trade was a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

