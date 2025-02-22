State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.27 Million in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 26.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

TDS stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.96%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.