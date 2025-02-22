State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FOX by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after buying an additional 110,753 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in FOX by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $58.12. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,637,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

