State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rocca Michael Della acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at $96,404.12. The trade was a 107.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Everus Price Performance

Shares of ECG stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84. Everus has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Everus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Everus Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

