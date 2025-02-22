State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,060 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 355.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 28.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 57.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.51. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

