State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 14,632 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,027,000 after purchasing an additional 600,723 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,011,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 206,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.22. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

