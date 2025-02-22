State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 17,217 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $46,333,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 19.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 459,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,912,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 458,601 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 26.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

ROIV stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 16,845,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $336,900,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,006,820. This represents a 21.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $1,149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,214.20. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,288,170 shares of company stock valued at $26,547,299 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

