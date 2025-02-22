State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,858 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.71.

NYSE AN opened at $181.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.99. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.79 and a 1 year high of $198.50. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

