State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 264,378 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 264,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $8.56 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. The trade was a 14.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 16,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $163,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,011.88. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,005 shares of company stock worth $3,771,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

