State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 326,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,709,000 after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,187.76. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This trade represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,530 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $176.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $257.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down previously from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.82.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

