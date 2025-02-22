State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 511.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 65,945 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,163,000 after purchasing an additional 23,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 33.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $509,165.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,885.92. This trade represents a 26.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,608 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.35. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $112.43.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

