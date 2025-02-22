State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.37% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.81. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

