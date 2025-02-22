State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,020 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of CarGurus worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 34,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CarGurus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,066,000 after acquiring an additional 151,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after acquiring an additional 89,815 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.59.

CARG opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $378,194.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 95,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,438.58. This trade represents a 9.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $767,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,344,959. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,338. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

