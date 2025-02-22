State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 23,354 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,354 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Freshworks alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,270,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Freshworks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,290,000 after acquiring an additional 313,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,342 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,945,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,934,000 after acquiring an additional 604,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $78,510.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,173.86. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 835,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $13,426,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 551,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,282.96. The trade was a 60.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,727,211 shares of company stock worth $27,224,746. 19.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRSH

Freshworks Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.