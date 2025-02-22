State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,440 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 145,444 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 26.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after purchasing an additional 242,179 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOUR opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average is $97.66.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,309.12. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

