State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 288 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 64.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 48.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

AWI stock opened at $146.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.60 and a 200-day moving average of $141.32. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.60.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

