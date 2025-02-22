State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,432 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 76,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,293,017.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,375.41. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $4,027,637.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,492.56. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,444,493 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 4.7 %

CWAN opened at $31.35 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.