State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,707 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Stride by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Stride by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Stock Performance

LRN stock opened at $134.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

