State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,067 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,124.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RAMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

