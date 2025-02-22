State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,471 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,869 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $2,787,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the airline’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,473 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $29.50 price target (down from $31.50) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

In related news, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $132,405.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,534.40. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

