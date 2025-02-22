State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 64.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 31.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

