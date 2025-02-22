Stephen John Ellwood Acquires 1,500 Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Stock

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen John Ellwood acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,920 ($6,216.05).

Shares of Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 316.50 ($4.00) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 302.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 317.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. Wynnstay Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 404.49 ($5.11).

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 23.78 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynnstay Group Plc will post 24.9054054 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WYN. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wynnstay Group from GBX 470 ($5.94) to GBX 430 ($5.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

