Stephen Oxley Purchases 27 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Stephen Oxley purchased 27 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,451 ($18.33) per share, for a total transaction of £391.77 ($494.97).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 27th, Stephen Oxley acquired 7,407 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,343 ($16.97) per share, with a total value of £99,476.01 ($125,680.37).

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 1.0 %

JMAT opened at GBX 1,463.22 ($18.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. Johnson Matthey PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,295.54 ($16.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.22). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,384.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,479.94.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 57.40 ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.84%. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 130.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($20.85) to GBX 1,500 ($18.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.74) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers' products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources.

