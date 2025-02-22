Stifel Canada Decreases Earnings Estimates for Air Canada

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Stifel Canada dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report released on Monday, February 17th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.98. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Air Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

AC stock opened at C$16.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.37. The stock has a market cap of C$6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.47 and a 1 year high of C$26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Director Vagn Sorensen acquired 11,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,057.14. Also, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total value of C$130,246.80. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

