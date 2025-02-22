Stifel Canada Decreases Earnings Estimates for Superior Plus

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPB. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.95.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

TSE:SPB opened at C$5.99 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$5.15 and a 1 year high of C$10.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Superior Plus

In other news, Senior Officer Natasha Anne Cherednichenko purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.13 per share, with a total value of C$29,445.12. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.