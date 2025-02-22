Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC raised shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Celestica Stock Down 4.5 %

Insider Activity

CLS stock opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $8,435,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,086.28. This represents a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 52,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $6,707,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,776,924.18. This represents a 9.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Celestica by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.