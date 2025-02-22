StockNews.com Downgrades Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Hold

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MYGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

View Our Latest Report on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 829.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.