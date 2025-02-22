Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $176.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.88.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

