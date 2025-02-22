Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,153,000 after buying an additional 177,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,488,000 after purchasing an additional 252,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,105,000 after purchasing an additional 464,821 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 428,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.59.

CHKP stock opened at $216.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.75 and a 1-year high of $226.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.65 and its 200-day moving average is $191.65.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

