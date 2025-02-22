Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $267.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
