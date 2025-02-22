Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

ECC opened at $8.79 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 36.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.12%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

