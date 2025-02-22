Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $96.10 and a 1 year high of $111.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

