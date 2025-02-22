Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,670 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $45,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

