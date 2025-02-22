Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 14,532 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $5,923,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 40,196.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,539,000 after purchasing an additional 428,897 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR stock opened at $209.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $196.80 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

