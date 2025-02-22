Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 160,363 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.63% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,481,000 after purchasing an additional 173,654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,042,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 367,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,537,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $98.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.