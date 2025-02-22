Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $144,000 in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 708.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 193,298 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 64,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Monroe Capital by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MRCC shares. B. Riley lowered Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Monroe Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Monroe Capital stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $188.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Monroe Capital

(Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.