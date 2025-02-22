Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $205,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $49.73 and a twelve month high of $63.09.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.