Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $205,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $49.73 and a twelve month high of $63.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

