Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $217,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,172,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,133,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $190.65 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $159.39 and a 12 month high of $207.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.97.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

